There Is a Lot to Take In at Broken English Lincoln Park

There is so much to look at inside the third location of fast-growing boozy taqueria chain Broken English Taco Pub (2576 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park) that you might feel a little overstimulated. Do you focus on the piñatas hanging from the ceiling? The giant, super-red murals on the wall? Your cocktail, which may or may not be on fire?

Give yourself time to take it all in. Even in its first weekend, this spot was slammed, with partygoers playing tabletop games and downing margaritas. Soon, there will be a breakfast burrito bar during daytime hours, to soak up your inevitable hangover from overdoing it the night before.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery «

1

2

3

»

Share







