Ella Elli Is a New Cozy Date Spot in Wrigleyville

The folks at Ella Elli (1349 W. Cornelia Ave.) describe the new Wrigleyville restaurant and bar as a “gathering spot,” and it lives up to that category.

The newest addition to 4 Star Restaurant Group has a great vibe for cocktails, and it’s also laid back enough to stay a while, grab some “globally inspired” food, and actually communicate with your friends. The space is divided into smaller sections with lots of cozy surfaces (tall, cushy booths near the front, tables tucked into alcoves, and a big square bar with booth-stools on either side) for big groups and date nights, too.

Interested in outdoor dining? A patio will be added soon, as will a brunch menu.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in this weekend.

Photo gallery

Share







