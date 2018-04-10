Ludlow Liquors is Hoppin’ (and Orange)

At the tail end of a winter that just won’t quit, cozy taverns are at a premium. Enter Ludlow Liquors (2959 N. California Ave.), a new Avondale cocktail bar that practically oozes with a toasty, orange glow.

Once you’re acclimated to the room’s bold wash of color, head to the bar for speedy drinks by duo Wade McElroy and Jeff Donahue (also of Sportsman’s Club). You can order cocktails in a variety of portions, from a one ounce taste to a generous double.

In keeping with McElroy and Donahue’s other spots, Ludlow was a low-key haven on Saturday night, sheltering jolly drinkers as they chatted away and waited out the final weeks of cold weather.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by:

Photo gallery «

1

2

»

Share







