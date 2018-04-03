Maplewood Lounge Brings Beer and “Not Beer” to Logan Square

If you weren’t looking for it, you’d miss Maplewood Brewery’s new Logan Square taproom. Hidden on a quiet corner of its namesake street, the barroom’s exterior is marked only by a small “M.” Duck in through the red door, though, and you’ll find a welcoming interior of exposed brick and muted lighting.

Grab a beer from the bar, and while you’re at it, peer through an expansive window onto the brewery floor. Don’t skimp on the portion of the menu dubbed “Not Beer,” which offers cocktails like the Skittlebrau and Pug Slide. Hungry? We’ve heard the burgers and poutine are killer.

Here’s what we saw on Saturday when we dropped by:

