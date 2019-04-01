Detail Rules the Day at Three Dots’ Bamboo Room

Text by Tim Balk
The Bamboo Room, an intimate bar-inside-a-bar that opened last month at Three Dots and a Dash, is a place of exacting and meticulous ornamentation. From its intricate tiki decor to its carefully cheffed cocktails, detail rules the day.
The rum-focused room is quieter than the rest of Three Dots, 435 N. Clark St., which makes for an easy spot to hold a conversation in the rowdy neighborhood. But at Bamboo Room, the drinks are the real draw. Options range from the basic to the extravagant, including large-format cocktails in ornate bowls set aflame or billowing with dry ice fog.
The cocktails aren’t cheap — $10 to $28 — but for a cozy spot where even the mugs inspire wonder, it’s worth it.
