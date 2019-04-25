District Brew Yards Is a “Collaborative” Taproom by United Center

If you’re wondering where local draft darlings Burnt City, Around the Bend, and Bold Dog Beer’s brick-and-mortar spots have gone, the answer is, well, over by the United Center. Earlier this month, all three microbreweries reopened as one joint watering hole, District Brew Yards (417 N. Ashland Ave.). The building, once an industrial warehouse, now serves as a novel “collaborative beer hall,” where all three breweries share space and swap ideas.

An extrovert’s dream, District Brew Yards’s open floor plan and long tables invite spontaneous socialization. But the more independently minded will be most taken by the bar’s serve-yourself format: Spouts lining the walls allow you to take life by the tap handle, thanks to touch-screen monitors and card readers. Each wall is dedicated to one of the founding breweries, but the can’t-miss is the Fourth Wall, where you can sample beers-in-progress that you won’t find anywhere else. Here’s what we saw when we swung by over the weekend.