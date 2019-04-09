Stone Fox Joins Andersonville’s Artery of Bars

Just in time for spring, there’s a new addition to Andersonville’s main artery of shops and bars. That would be Stone Fox, which opened in February at 5721 N. Clark St, near the neighborhood’s northern tip. Formerly home to Pork Shoppe, the brick-and-stone building boasts a commanding corner turret and expansive windows that should prove especially clutch come summertime.

Inside, Stone Fox leans into Andersonville’s arty vibe. The interior is split between a barroom and dining room, both of them pretty darn rustic. Contemporary art hangs from the walls, funky lights illuminate the interior, and there’s just one lonely TV at the bar. The food menu include standard fare like pizza and burgers alongside a farmer’s plate of veggies and a Portuguese stew. In other words, the casual, high-quality hangout is right at home in its new neighborhood.