Seen on the Scene

Snack While You Sip at Barrio

There’s barely a trace of its predecessor, Blackfinn Ameripub, at this new River North spot.

By Peter Ranvestel and Carrie Schedler

Published today at 3:42 p.m.

Photos: Peter Ranvestel

In spite of the relatively loud background music pumping through the room, Barrio (65 W. Kinzie St.) is not a clubstaurant in the way that so many of its River North neighbors are. The latest offering from DineAmic Group (Bar Siena, Prime & Provisions) has attracted a mostly hungry clientele, who scarf up tacos and sip mezcal cocktails in the oversized space all night long.

There’s a large patio as well, and on a night as nice as Saturday was, it fills up quickly. 

Here’s what else we saw when we stopped by. 

