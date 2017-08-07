Snack While You Sip at Barrio
There’s barely a trace of its predecessor, Blackfinn Ameripub, at this new River North spot.
In spite of the relatively loud background music pumping through the room, Barrio (65 W. Kinzie St.) is not a clubstaurant in the way that so many of its River North neighbors are. The latest offering from DineAmic Group (Bar Siena, Prime & Provisions) has attracted a mostly hungry clientele, who scarf up tacos and sip mezcal cocktails in the oversized space all night long.
There’s a large patio as well, and on a night as nice as Saturday was, it fills up quickly.
Here’s what else we saw when we stopped by.
