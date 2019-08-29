Laurel Room’s Got ’Em, and It Isn’t Resting On ’Em

Look, airfare to Los Angeles is expensive. Next time you’re hankering for your California fix, try bringing the West Coast to Chicago by heading over to Laurel Room. The rooftop bar is a less crowded alternative to Cindy’s in the Loop and Waydown in West Loop, but easily stands as their peer thanks to an easily transit-able location and, of course, killer views. (Added perk for SAD sufferers: The space is so open and verdant it looks like it could moonlight as a plant shop.)

The patio is covered, meaning patrons can enjoy the cityscape rain or shine. For non-shine days, pick from an array of coastal-themed drinks so you can almost — almost — fool yourself into believing it’s summer again. Special must-trys include the mango and chamoy margarita, garnished with a chili mango slice, and the frozen yerba mai tai.