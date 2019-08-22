No Politan Row Visit Is Complete Without Perle

Those wandering by Politan Row might be drawn in by its low-lit, sleek patio, stocked with a bevy of brews. That would be Perle, a German-inspired beer garden that manages to stand on its own amidst the food hall frenzy.

Named after a German hop, Perle is the outdoor offshoot of the hall’s Bar Politan, but it holds its own with eight taps and a collection of Kräuterlikörs, or herbal digestive liqueurs. If beer or bitters aren’t your speed, craft cocktails from inside can be ordered and delivered to Perle’s black benches. All of the above can be paired with dishes from nearly a dozen culinary concepts inside, with options like Bumbu Roux’s Indonesian-Cajun cooking, gourmet hot dogs from Loud Mouth, and Japanese-Hawaiian eats from Mom’s. Even your pickiest friends won’t be disappointed.