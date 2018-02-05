Spiteful Brewing Taproom Gives Lincoln Square Another Great Neighborhood Spot
The casual taproom, located next to Half Acre, is turning Balmoral Avenue into a destination for beer lovers.
Spiteful Brewing Taproom (2024 W. Balmoral Ave.) is giving beer lovers another reason to venture to this somewhat-secluded part of Lincoln Square. With Half Acre next door and Empirical a half-mile away, the area is poised to become a beer hotspot.
On Saturday, people escaped the snow and enjoyed some of the 13 beers on tap. You can also fill up growlers or grab a few cans to go. The neighborhood-y space allows customers to bring their own food, and come spring, the big garage doors will come up for an indoor-outdoor vibe.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.
