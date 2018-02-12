With Sleeping Village, the Whistler Team Brings Its Bar-Venue Magic to Avondale
The casual spot serves up beer, wine, cider, and—soon—live music and performances.
From the outside, Sleeping Village (3734 W. Belmont Ave.) could easily be mistaken for a 1970s hardware store. But inside the nondescript brick exterior, the folks behind the Whistler have opened another bar and soon-to-be music venue.
Two long beer hall tables and booths line the walls of the main room, which was filled with a lively and laidback crowd this Saturday. Bargoers can expect a wide selection of beers, wine, and ciders, and while no food is served, the BYOF space is sure to be filled with nearby Di Vita’s takeout.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.
