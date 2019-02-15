Chit Chat Is a Hideaway for Dancing in River West

Chit Chat (416 N. Desplaines, River West) is a basement lounge, but patrons will quickly forget that they’re underground. Two-story-high ceilings transform the intimate, dark space into an open room for dancing beneath dangling white globes and drinking cocktails served in punch bowls. Don’t expect Top 40s from the DJ, who’s lodged in a cozy booth next to the bar.

Due to its size, the place can get packed quickly — and there’s likely some spillage from Swill Inn, which lives above. But if you’re looking for a true lounge, this is your spot.