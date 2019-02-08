South Loop’s Fatpour Tap Works Is a Beer Den for Sports Fans

If you want to drink very large glasses of beer in front of very large television screens showing a sports game, venture to Fatpour Tap Works McCormick Place (2206 S. Indiana Ave., South Loop). The second site of the popular sports bar, which debuted in Wicker Park, spreads across two floors and is conveniently close to Soldier Field — making it a good pregame alternative to tailgating.

TVs are sprinkled throughout the simple, warehouse-like space. But if you’re not here the game, you’re definitely here for the beer: Fatpour offers 30 on tap, and more in bottles and cans. Most drafts are poured into a 22-ounce mug (the eponymous “fatpour” glass); the bar’s specialty beers, or less common brews, are served in regular vessels. There’s sure to be something for everyone, whether you’re a sports fan, beer aficionado, or convention-goer.