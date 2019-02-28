Joe’s Imports Is a Worldly Wine Bar in West Town

Seeking to train or broaden your wine palate? Spend some time at Joe’s Imports (813 W. Fulton Market, West Town), a sleek wine bar with offerings from around the world. You can choose from more than 250 bottles — all of which are available to buy and take home — or a range of red and whites by-the-glass.

Fittingly, the space is reminiscent of a cellar; it’s cozy, narrow, and fortified by brick. One extra special touch: Wine director Joe Fiely is always around to offer drink recommendations or lively conversation.