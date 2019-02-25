Pilsen’s La Luna Fits Right Into the Neighborhood

With two bars and a dining area, La Luna (1726 S. Racine Ave., Pilsen), has plenty of space to entice regulars from the neighborhood and beyond. Cozy but not overly polished, the Mexican spot aims to pay homage to its artistic community while serving up traditional tacos and small plates.

Upstairs, a more formal restaurant is brightened by a wall of plants, while a more intimate, dark mezcal bar downstairs is lit by dozens of mismatched sconces. Grab a drink with jalapeno and habanero, and head to the shuffleboard table to show off your skills.