The Robey Hotel’s Bars Have a Downtown Vibe in Wicker Park

There’s a lot to explore at new hotel the Robey (2018 W. North Ave., Wicker Park). But we love a good hotel bar, so we made a beeline for two of its boozing options: Café Robey and the 13th-floor Up and Up lounge.
Café Robey sits at street level and takes up two floors. On the first floor, there’s a dainty bar near the windows, but it does have more of a café vibe (unfortunately, the second floor was closed for an event when we stopped by). The 13th floor gives you more of a bar feel, with lots of plush seating and a rooftop patio for when the weather improves—but you’ll have to book a room to get in.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.
