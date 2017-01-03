Park & Field Will Dominate Your Instagram This Year

Prepare yourself: Park & Field (3509 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square) will be blowing up your Instagram feed come summertime, as the brand new, vintage-inspired sports bar (complete with space for bocce) is practically begging for some artfully staged outdoor drinking photos.

In the meantime, you can settle in on a cozy couch and watch the game on TV (yes, with the volume on). The trailer out front will eventually become home to a food cart, and there’s lots of sportsy memorabilia to pore over as you sip a brew.

Here’s what else we saw when we stopped in.

