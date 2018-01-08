Bounce Sporting Club Combines Sports Bar and Club Vibes in River North
Come for the sports games, stay for the dance floor.
Bounce Sporting Club (324 W. Chicago Ave., River North) really leans into the sports-bar-by-day, dance-club-by-night concept. During a recent visit, jersey-clad football fans watched the Falcons and Rams duel it out, while elbow deep in some wings. As the game wound down, the sports crowd filed out, making way for the club crowd—and a significant transformation. The house lights came down, a DJ started spinning, and go-go dancers emerged.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.
Photo gallery
Share
Advertisement
Steak 48’s Bar Is a Cozy Stop in River North
1 month ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.