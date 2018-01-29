Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Seen on the Scene

Fort Willow Is a Tree House Escape for Grownups

Relive your childhood (with drinks in hand) at this new Elston Avenue bar.

By Peter Ranvestel and Mauricio Peña

Published yesterday at 4:53 p.m.

Photo: Peter Ranvestel

Fort Willow (1721 N. Elston Ave.) is an off-the-beaten-path spot that will conjure up childhood memories of hiding in a tree house, complete with a rope swing. Enjoy some laid-back drinks alongside an abstract floor-to-ceiling tree with leaves spreading across the entire ceiling. If you’re looking for a quiet crowd and a downtempo soundtrack, Fort Willow will seat you now. 

Here’s what we saw when we dropped in.

Photo gallery

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module