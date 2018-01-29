Fort Willow Is a Tree House Escape for Grownups

Fort Willow (1721 N. Elston Ave.) is an off-the-beaten-path spot that will conjure up childhood memories of hiding in a tree house, complete with a rope swing. Enjoy some laid-back drinks alongside an abstract floor-to-ceiling tree with leaves spreading across the entire ceiling. If you’re looking for a quiet crowd and a downtempo soundtrack, Fort Willow will seat you now.

