Fort Willow Is a Tree House Escape for Grownups
Relive your childhood (with drinks in hand) at this new Elston Avenue bar.
Fort Willow (1721 N. Elston Ave.) is an off-the-beaten-path spot that will conjure up childhood memories of hiding in a tree house, complete with a rope swing. Enjoy some laid-back drinks alongside an abstract floor-to-ceiling tree with leaves spreading across the entire ceiling. If you’re looking for a quiet crowd and a downtempo soundtrack, Fort Willow will seat you now.
Here’s what we saw when we dropped in.
