LiqrBox Brings Enigmatic Light Show to River North
Get ready for a neon extravaganza and boozy juice boxes.
From its casual neon-lit bar with funky murals on the first floor, to its upper-level club space, LiqrBox (873 N. Orleans St., River North), offers all kinds of adventures. The newest addition to the neighborhood’s nightclub scene comes equipped with an enigmatic light display that will keep you hypnotized while you dance with an adult juice box in hand.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.
