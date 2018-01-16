Pink Squirrel Goes Retro in Logan Square
There’s a slew of ice cream cocktails, too.
Walking into the Pink Squirrel (2414 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square), you’d think the spot had been here for decades. With vintage-style booths, a few bowling lanes, and old-fashioned glassware, the cozy bar leans heavily retro. During a recent visit, people packed in the Logan Square bar eating frothy ice cream cocktails as oldies played on the stereo.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.
