Pink Squirrel Goes Retro in Logan Square

Walking into the Pink Squirrel (2414 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square), you’d think the spot had been here for decades. With vintage-style booths, a few bowling lanes, and old-fashioned glassware, the cozy bar leans heavily retro. During a recent visit, people packed in the Logan Square bar eating frothy ice cream cocktails as oldies played on the stereo.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

