Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Seen on the Scene

Pink Squirrel Goes Retro in Logan Square

There’s a slew of ice cream cocktails, too.

By Peter Ranvestel and Mauricio Peña

Published today at 3:48 p.m.

Photo: Peter Ranvestel

Walking into the Pink Squirrel (2414 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square), you’d think the spot had been here for decades. With vintage-style booths, a few bowling lanes, and old-fashioned glassware, the cozy bar leans heavily retro. During a recent visit, people packed in the Logan Square bar eating frothy ice cream cocktails as oldies played on the stereo.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

Photo gallery

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module