Le Piano Brings a Slice of Montmartre to Rogers Park

A turn down the right quiet corridor in Rogers Park could land you in a bar plucked straight out of Paris. With cozy seating at candlelit tables, an extensive wine list, and the smell of French cuisine wafting through the room, Le Piano (6970 N. Glenwood Ave.) will bring to mind nostalgic notions of Montmartre.

Like many romantic bars in the old quartier des artistes, live music makes this tavern come alive. Bands or solo acts command an informal stage, which is set against a backdrop of grand windows. If you look out, the sight of a nearby L rumbling past will be the only reminder of where you really are.