Got Wine Questions? Outside Voices Has Answers

The newest entrant to the increasingly popular Kedzie/Armitage corner comes from the folks behind the area’s best-known cocktail bar, Scofflaw. Outside Voices (3204 W. Armitage Ave.) is a wine bar that offers a continuously changing selection of wines, with a special emphasis on “minimal intervention” varieties — wines made with organic or biodynamic fruits and with little to no meddling in the fermentation process. Complementing the vino is a modest menu of à la carte meats, cheeses, and conservas for snacking.

Outside Voices joins a growing number of bars, like Red & White Wines, that hope to make the wine world more approachable. If you don’t know your chardonnay from your cabernet, beverage director Davis Sayer and his bar team are happy to recommend a wine based on your cocktail or beer tastes.

It’s a compact spot, decked out in plywood and plants, and it made for a cozy refuge on a snowy winter weekend. But we’ll have to wait until spring to enjoy one of Outside Voices’ most promising features: a sprawling wraparound deck that more than doubles the bar’s capacity.