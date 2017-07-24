There’s a Great Beer Waiting for You at Lucky Dorr

Lucky Dorr (1101 W. Waveland Ave., Lake View) may be right by our spotlight from last week, but where Brickhouse went big, this place goes small. That’s not a bad thing—though the space may be more intimate, its beer list is anything but.

There are lots of exclusive and hard-to-find drafts from local breweries on tap, and, as it’s owned by Matthias Merges (A10, Billy Sunday), you can expect elevated bar fare. All the more reason to squeeze in.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

Photo gallery

Share







