Deuce’s Has a Home-Field Advantage

For Chicagoans nostalgic for ballpark Americana but craving something stronger than peanuts and crackerjack, Deuce’s Major League Bar (3505 N. Clark St.) covers the bases. Like the Wrigleyville venue’s holiday pop-up, Santa Baby, Deuce’s lays on the kitsch to create a playful nightlife atmosphere.

Cubs fans can bask in the red-blue glow of the patio and sip on drinks like The Cubby Blue – a vivid concoction of blueberry vodka, Blue Curaçao, lemonade, and Red Bull Blue Edition – or order the major size to share. Roam the bar to discover photo-worthy spots, including a giant mitt seat, baseball egg chairs, Cubs cows, and the Throne of Bats, or sink into the cabana-style seating outdoors. Hungry guests can choose from eats and treats like The Fowl – a turkey burger with bacon, Swiss cheese, veggies, a fried egg, and avocado mayo – or the Batter Up cake shake. Grab some Walk-Off Tacos made in chip bags for easy eating, cheering, and dancing to the DJ’s set.