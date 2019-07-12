In Lincoln Park, Parson’s Is Still Reigning Patio King

At Parson’s second location in Lincoln Park (2435 N. Halsted St.), you’ll find all the familiar trademarks that made it a hot spot in Logan Square: the welcoming neon sign, familiar red-and-white color scheme, a ping-pong table, and, of course, heaps and heaps of fried chicken.

Pair the menu staple with Parson’s own craft beer or a frozen cocktail; its trademark is the Negroni slushie, but don’t overlook other intricate offerings, like the Oaxacan on Sunshine (a mezcal base with a splash of habanero and a port swirl). There’s more indoor seating here than the Logan Square space, but for sun-seekers, the real draw is the spacious, dog-friendly patio. Pull up a seat and drink up.