In Lincoln Park, Parson’s Is Still Reigning Patio King

Text by Maridsa Choute
At Parson’s second location in Lincoln Park (2435 N. Halsted St.), you’ll find all the familiar trademarks that made it a hot spot in Logan Square: the welcoming neon sign, familiar red-and-white color scheme, a ping-pong table, and, of course, heaps and heaps of fried chicken.
Pair the menu staple with Parson’s own craft beer or a frozen cocktail; its trademark is the Negroni slushie, but don’t overlook other intricate offerings, like the Oaxacan on Sunshine (a mezcal base with a splash of habanero and a port swirl). There’s more indoor seating here than the Logan Square space, but for sun-seekers, the real draw is the spacious, dog-friendly patio. Pull up a seat and drink up.
