Beatrix Gets Boozier on Fulton Market
The location is primed for post-dinner drinking.
The third location of Beatrix (834 W. Fulton Market, West Loop) shares the same DNA as its River North and Streeterville siblings—there’s a little bit of everything happening under its roof, from sit-down dining to coffee pouring to cocktail drinking. This new outpost, however, just seems primed to do a little more with the drinking end of things, thanks to its prominent location on the ever-bustling Fulton Market.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.