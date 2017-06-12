Noyane Is a Spacious Rooftop Drinking Haven

This weekend was prime rooftop drinking weather, and the crowd at Noyane (101 E. Erie St., Streeterville) did not disappoint.

The 21st floor of the Conrad Hotel is decked out with several fire features, a variety of seating, and plenty of space to enjoy the gorgeous views (not to mention a comic book menu). Even better: It attracts a mix of people so you’ll fit in dressed to the nines or in a T-shirt after a day of touristing. It wouldn’t be a Chicago summer without unpredictable weather, so Noyane offers a retractable canopy if it rains and fleece blankets in case it gets a bit chilly.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

Photo gallery «

1

2

»

Share







