Bandit Is the College Dive That Grew Up

With neon lighting fixtures and a playlist chock full of throwback tunes, Bandit (841 W. Randolph St.) riffs off the college bar experience — without the dingy walls or dirty floors.

But this West Loop spot slings more than just cheap beer. Take your pick of eye-catching cocktails like the Shady Lady (pictured), made with butterfly pea flower– and blueberry–infused tequila. For bites, chef Shane Graybeal serves up extravagant versions of bar food classics. The must-trys? Tater tots topped with caviar, and fries served with bulgogi-braised short ribs and kimchi.