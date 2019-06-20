Edit Module

Bandit Is the College Dive That Grew Up

The West Loop bar and restaurant frills up a familiar formula without shedding its laid-back vibe.

Published today at 12:27 p.m.

Text by Aqilah Allaudeen

With neon lighting fixtures and a playlist chock full of throwback tunes, Bandit (841 W. Randolph St.) riffs off the college bar experience — without the dingy walls or dirty floors.

But this West Loop spot slings more than just cheap beer. Take your pick of eye-catching cocktails like the Shady Lady (pictured), made with butterfly pea flower– and blueberry–infused tequila. For bites, chef Shane Graybeal serves up extravagant versions of bar food classics. The must-trys? Tater tots topped with caviar, and fries served with bulgogi-braised short ribs and kimchi.

