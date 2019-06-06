Chicago Magic Lounge Has Plenty to Pull Out of Its Sleeve

Don’t be fooled by the non-descript laundromat that stands at 5050 N. Clark St. All you have to do is find the hidden door behind one of the machines, and you’ll begin a surreal journey filled with tricks, memorabilia, and more at the Chicago Magic Lounge.

Every night, the spot hosts ticketed, hour-long magic shows at its Harry Blackstone Cabaret Theater (named after the famous father–son magicians). If you plan on getting to the venue even earlier, or if you aren’t up for the hour-long show, you can sip on one of the lounge’s signature cocktails while watching “Chicago-style magic”: sleight-of-hand magic tricks performed at the bar or table right in front of you. A must-try? How Houdini Died, made with two kinds of rum, Aperol, and pomegranate liquor, plus a dash of fruit juices and Angostura bitters.