Bar Biscay Brings a Spanish Vibe to West Town

The vibe at Bar Biscay is colorful but chill, like if Miami in the ‘80s met beach life in coastal Spain. The first thing you’ll notice when you enter the new West Town space is the pinkish-purple glow. Next: the servers’ vibrant aprons in shades of mint, bubblegum and baby blue.

On Saturday night, drinkers and diners grabbed a bite in booths near the entry, took up residence at tables in back, and settled in at the bar to nibble on late night pintxos—small bites served in the Basque country—and sip Spanish vermouth on draft.

Here’s what we saw when we dropped by:

Photo gallery «

1

2

»

Share







