Eris Brewery and Cider House Brings a Cozy Taproom to Irving Park
Chicago’s first cider house and brewery has a rooftop patio and banquet hall planned, too.
Don’t be fooled by Eris Brewery and Cider House’s multiple levels, towering ceiling and lengthy bar. Although the city’s first cider taproom is colossal, its brick walls and warm lights keep the vibe cozy—even when it gets packed. On Saturday night, the Irving Park taproom and restaurant was bustling with drinkers and diners. And with a rooftop patio and banquet hall in the works and tart cherry and chai ciders on tap, the crowds are bound to keep flowing in.
Here’s what we saw when we dropped by:
