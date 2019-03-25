Middle Brow Bungalow Is a Carb-Lover’s Paradise

What do you get when you cross bread, pizza, and beer? That would be Middle Brow Bungalow, the brewery’s new taproom at 2840 West Armitage in Logan Square.

For Middle Brow Beer, the location means finally having a home base after eight years brewing a diverse set of sours, saisons, stouts, and other beers. The setting is casual and rustic — all white brick and light wood — and the taps, naturally, serve as a centerpiece.

Middle Brow Bungalow opens at 7 a.m. for a “brewers’ breakfast” of coffee, fancy toasts, and beer, eventually switching to pizza-centric lunch and dinner menus at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. Some highlights: a butternut squash pie and a vegan option with potato and herbs.

The brewery, which donates half its profits to charity, is clearly trying to foster a communal atmosphere, with long wood tables taking up most of the dining area. Those, along with some massive wood aging barrels stacked in the corner, hammer home the beer-hall vibe. All told, there are certainly worse places to share some ale and toast.