Young American Is a Neon Fever Dream

As you might expect for a place that hawks CBD-infused cocktails, Young American (2545 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square) is a casual, laid-back place to while away the evening. In the former home of Johnny’s Grill and Mezcaleria Las Flores, this self-described “progressive bar and kitchen” is moodily lit — slightly reminiscent of a Wong Kar-wai film — a vibe that encourages slow sipping under the handful of minimalist neon signs.

Fun splashes of color abound thanks to the myriad artworks that fill the room, which boasts a large, wraparound bar as well as stadium seating (an increasingly popular interior design choice). If the large crowd we saw on a recent weekend is any indicator, the bar needs all the butt-friendly surfaces it can get.