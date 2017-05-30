Fat Baby Will Jumpstart (or Sustain) Your Party Vibes

If you prefer your late-night snacks to be served with additional drinks, then Fat Baby Tacos (109 W. Hubbard St., River North) is a smart place to stop.

The eatery-slash-bar has beers and cocktails on draft to complement its selection of tacos, burritos, and other Mexican menu items. Though people aren’t likely to stop there just for drinks, it has a fun vibe that pregamers (or refuelers) will likely take advantage of—the kitchen is open until 4 or 5 a.m. on weekend nights, and the booze flows until 2 a.m. Sandwiched between a couple 4 a.m. bars, it’s clear they’re making a play for the late-night crowd. But if you happen to get there while the sun’s still up, you can enjoy the small patio out front.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

Photo gallery

