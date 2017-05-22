Your Next Date Night Should Be at Willow Room
It’s a cozy place in Lincoln Park for dinner and drinks.
Consider your next date night planned. The Willow Room (1800 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park) has that cozy-romantic vibe down pat. Dine upstairs on Marissa Janz’s refined fare, then retire to the intimate basement bar for a nightcap.
The place is located on one of Lincoln Park’s more scenic stretches, and the clientele is appropriately stylish, with blazers and boat shoes aplenty. They set up camp on velvet stools and sip cocktails in clusters of two or three.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.
Share
Advertisement
Alulu Is a Lively Brewpub Hang in Pilsen
2 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.