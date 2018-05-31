Bar Moxy Is For Adults Who Hate Adulting

This is a place that wants adults to have fun. Decorated with cool colored lights and fun wallpaper, Bar Moxy (530 N. LaSalle Dr., River North) has a playful vibe that embodies the millennial zeitgeist. Drinking is not the sole activity at this watering hole, which doubles as the check-in lobby for the Moxy Hotel. Instead, patrons can socialize over a variety of games (think Jenga, Connect Four, and card games for grown-ups), get rowdy at a foosball table, or zone out while filling in an adult coloring book. Maximum lounging is encouraged here, as evidenced by the beanbag chairs and cushy pillows spread around the massive space.

Whether or not you’re a hotel guest, more reasons to stay and chill include a 24/7 taco window, vinyl-listening stations, and yes, a podcast booth. With communal activities galore, it’s entirely possible you’ll leave Moxy with a new best friend.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by:

