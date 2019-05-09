Bordeaux Lounge Is a Relaxed Dinner-and-Drinks Hideaway

Turquoise, the Mediterranean spot that’s been a local stalwart since 2002, wants you to drink with them. At least, they’ve made it easier than ever with Bordeaux Lounge (2147 W. Roscoe St. 1E), a wine bar right next door that shares a kitchen with the original restaurant. Outfitted with long couches and cushioned chairs, the establishment’s self-identification as a “lounge” is blissfully literal; a working fireplace and a little live music on Saturday nights ups the coziness quotient.

The real draw, of course, is the expansive and thoughtfully curated wine menu, but don’t leave without sampling some eats. Turquoise’s ever-popular flatbreads make an appearance, as do plenty of other classics, from small plates to all-out entrées like a salt-crusted Branzino flambé.