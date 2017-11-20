Point & Feather Takes Aim at Dart Lovers in River North

Point & Feather (113 W. Hubbard St.) puts a River North spin on another bar game: darts. The massive, dimly lit space has a dozen dart boards, a couple of pool tables, and plenty of TVs if you’d rather sit back and do your own thing. This Saturday we spotted both serious dart players and newbies, and all boards were being used. If you’re worried about mixing pointy objects with alcohol, don’t worry: The darts are plastic and there are mini private areas that keep passersby out of the line of fire.

