Refuel with Roman-Style Pizza and Drinks at Bar Cargo
The Stefani family brings a casual pizza joint to River North’s clubstaurant scene.
We won’t be surprised if newly opened Bar Cargo (605 N. Wells St.) becomes the go-to refueling spot for River North’s throngs of club- and bar-goers. The newest addition to the Stefani family’s restaurant empire offers crispy, gooey, thick, Roman-style pizza served up quickly—think under ten minutes for a full pizza. Wash it all down with a selection of cocktails, wines, and beers.
Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.
Photo gallery
Share
Advertisement
The Moonlighter Goes Back to the Basics
1 week ago
Devereaux Takes You to the Hollywood Hills
3 weeks ago
Half Acre’s Balmoral Taproom Is a Beer Oasis
4 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.