Seen on the Scene

Refuel with Roman-Style Pizza and Drinks at Bar Cargo

The Stefani family brings a casual pizza joint to River North’s clubstaurant scene.

By Peter Ranvestel and Mauricio Peña

Published today at 2:17 p.m.

Photo: Peter Ranvestel

We won’t be surprised if newly opened Bar Cargo (605 N. Wells St.) becomes the go-to refueling spot for River North’s throngs of club- and bar-goers. The newest addition to the Stefani family’s restaurant empire offers crispy, gooey, thick, Roman-style pizza served up quickly—think under ten minutes for a full pizza. Wash it all down with a selection of cocktails, wines, and beers.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped by.

