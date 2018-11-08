Tinker to Evers Is a Low-Key Postgame Destination for Cubs Fans

“These are the saddest of possible words: ‘Tinker to Evers to Chance.’ / Trio of bear cubs, and fleeter than birds, Tinker and Evers and Chance.” Thus griped writer Franklin P. Adams in “Baseball’s Sad Lexicon,” his 1910 limerick about the Chicago Cubs’ rousing win over his beloved New York Giants. This central refrain references a game-cinching defensive play by legendary infielders Joe Tinker, Johnny Evers, and Frank Chance.

Tinker to Evers (3474 N. Clark St., Lake View) — a tucked-away bar underneath the pizza-slinging Union Full Board — embraces both the Cubs’ storied history and the dogged optimism of its fans. If you’re new to town and its name sounds like inside baseball, never fear: Adams’s original poem is prominently displayed in the intimate space for your reference.

Cubs fans seeking a respite from the rowdy post-game mania will be drawn to the bar’s cozy, low-key atmosphere. Despite its historically steeped inspiration, Tinker to Evers feels totally contemporary, enlivened by Cubs-blue accents. Vibrant portraits of its namesakes, taken from vintage baseball cards, adorn the exposed brick and stone masonry walls.

See if you can guess who’s who over a baseball-themed drink, like the Mr. Sunshine, an homage to Cubs shortstop and first baseman Ernie Banks (Bols Genever gin, Bigallet Thyme Liqueur, lemon and Angostura bitters).