Wrigleyville’s Santa Baby Bar Revels in Holiday Kitsch

Scrooges may gripe about Christmas festivities starting in — gasp — November, but according to Santa Baby (3505 N. Clark St.), ’tis definitely the season. Every inch of this Wrigleyville pop-up bar, which opened the day before Thanksgiving, is decked, trimmed, and lit with holiday decor, with cameo appearances from bona fide mall Santas to boot.

Settle in with drinks like the Gingerbread Man (Fireball, Irish cream, and butterscotch schnapps). If you’re hungry, treat yourself to some sweet potato fries with marshmallow sauce. Or, if you’ve been naughty, Lumps of Coal, a serving of puffed rice treats with chocolate cookie dust. The Christmas cheer extends well past the 25th: Santa Baby’s doors will be open until January 6. Admission is ticketed ($20 to $35), but Santa Baby will spread the holiday cheer with free admission December 3 to 5.