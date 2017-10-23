Devereaux Takes You to the Hollywood Hills

The soft blue glow from the rooftop pool at Devereaux (1112 N. State St.) might convince you that you’re lounging in the Hollywood Hills. Instead, you’re perched on the 18th floor of the Viceroy Hotel, with gorgeous views of Chicago’s Gold Coast. The new hotspot attracts everyone from well-dressed locals to casual fanny-pack clad out-of-towners.

Although the pool isn’t open during bar hours, hotel guests can take a dip throughout the day. For folks hoping to get an al fresco experience, don’t wait too long: The outdoor section will only stay open for as long as weather permits. No matter the season, Devereaux will continue serving great vibes, and views, indoors.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

