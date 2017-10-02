Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Seen on the Scene

Prysm Is a Dance Party of Lights

Let your inner partygoer come alive at this Lincoln Park nightclub.

By PETER RANVESTEL and Mauricio Peña

Published today at 2:19 p.m.

Photo: PETER RANVESTEL

With its gray, nondescript exterior, you would never guess that a massive dance party is waiting for you behind the front doors of Prysm (1543 N. Kingsbury St., Lincoln Park) The two-floor, three-bar nightclub comes complete with thumping music, go-go dancers, and a spectacular light extravaganza with lasers and spotlights.

If you’re looking to venture outside the clubstaurant streets of River North, Prysm will entertain your dance-floor fantasies. 

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module