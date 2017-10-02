Prysm Is a Dance Party of Lights

With its gray, nondescript exterior, you would never guess that a massive dance party is waiting for you behind the front doors of Prysm (1543 N. Kingsbury St., Lincoln Park) The two-floor, three-bar nightclub comes complete with thumping music, go-go dancers, and a spectacular light extravaganza with lasers and spotlights.

If you’re looking to venture outside the clubstaurant streets of River North, Prysm will entertain your dance-floor fantasies.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

Photo gallery

