Vu Rooftop Bar Is the South Loop’s Swankiest Spot

Is this poised to be South Loop’s hottest nighttime destination? With two patios, three bars, and a karaoke room spread across 13,000 square feet, Vu Rooftop Bar (133 E. Cermak Rd.) certainly stands out in an area not exactly known for its nightlife.

The ultra-modern spot is next to McCormick Place and attracts a lot of visitors unwinding after a conference — but on a Saturday evening, plenty of locals were also seen in the many lounges. These are decorated to the extreme, with a digital fireplace wrapping across walls and massive, color-changing light fixtures that reach towards the floor like stalactites.

Outside, revelers can take in views of the lake and downtown. Real fire pits serve as mini hearths to relax by — must-have features on patios that are open year-round.