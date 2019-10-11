Cozy Up at Love Street, a New Drinking Den in Lincoln Park

Just in time for winter, there’s a cozy new cocktail bar to add to your list — Love Street (1325 W. Wrightwood Ave.), which the Fehr brothers, the trio behind the popular North Center haunt Victor Bar, recently opened in Lincoln Park. Located on a quiet corner in a residential neighborhood, Love Street fills a gap for area drinkers searching for the kind of intimate experience that’s in short supply in the DePaul area. Since opening in 2016, Victor Bar has developed a reputation as a welcoming neighborhood bar and a great place to take a date, and the Fehrs hope to repeat that here, with maybe just a little extra elegance.

While the bar’s psychedelic logo might give the impression of a wild retro lounge, Love Street is surprisingly subdued inside. The space is dim, owing to minimal lighting and all-black walls. And there isn’t any of the kitsch that the name (it comes from a song by the Doors) might suggest, except for a few portraits of musical icons and a giant bright pink leather booth in the back — just enough edge to make the place alluring.

The drink list is deep and filled with a mix of both originals and classics. Old Fashioned aficionados can choose from three variations on the drink, including the increasingly popular Oaxacan style, made with mezcal. A modest selection of wines and beers round out the menu.

Fun fact for fans of the macabre: Victor Bar and Love Street have a historical connection. The former is named for Victor Noir, a famous 19th century French journalist; the latter is the name of a song penned by Doors frontman Jim Morrison. Both men are laid to rest in Paris’s famed Père Lachaise Cemetery.

It’s cuffing season, and cozy date spots are going to be in high demand in the coming months. If you’re looking for a place to woo a potential boo, put Love Street on your radar.