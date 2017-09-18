The Press Room Is Your New Hangout Spot

In spite of its location in the bustling West Loop, the Press Room (1134 W. Washington Blvd.) offers a cozy refuge to sit back and relax.

Less than a month in business, this wine bar makes you feel like it’s been around for ages. Nestled in the basement, large windows offer passersby a glimpse of the European cafe culture inspiration. While the Press Room offers an assortment of wine to choose from, you don’t have to know much to enjoy the spot. With its broken-in vibes, it’ll make a run for your favorite friendly neighborhood hangout spot.

Here’s what we saw when we stopped in.

