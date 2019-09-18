Cheer on Da Bears at Swerski’s Bar This Season

There are countless sports bars in this city for fans of nearly every team in every professional league. But now, there’s a spot dedicated to superfans — Da Superfans, to be precise.

Swerski’s Bar, a pop-up in the back room of Streeterville watering hole Timothy O’Toole’s, is a celebration of all things Bears. Named for the legendary SNL skit that birthed the now-iconic nicknames “Da Bears” and “Da Bulls” and put Chicago sports fandom on the national map, Swerski’s gives patrons a chance to have a seat at Da Superfan’s table — literally.

Surrounded by wall-to-wall Bears paraphernalia, a faithful reproduction of the Swerksi’s Superfans set sits in one corner, letting patrons recreate classic moments from the sketch. Those that don’t already look the part can get into the spirit by grabbing a Bears sweater, Ditka sunglasses, and, yes, even a prosthetic Ditka moustache off the costume rack. The pop-up menu is filled with references to the team’s storied past, with drinks like Payton’s Punch and The Fridge, named after beloved Bears, and snacks like the Winning in 2020 Wings (we can only hope).

The pop-up runs every weekend this season, which happens to be the Bears’ 100th. Fans heading to O’Toole’s to cheer on the pride and joy of Illinois will likely get a kick out of the references, and those cynical of the pop-up fad will be pleased to know that the temptations of Insta-fame don’t seem to interfere with the hallowed act of watching Da Bears.