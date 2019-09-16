Francois Frankie Pays Homage to a New Orleans Icon

For those times you can’t book a weekend down in New Orleans but are jonesing to feel like you’re in the Big Easy, there’s Francois Frankie, a bar and restaurant from the team behind Cochon Volant and Taureaux Tavern. An homage to the Hotel Monteleone’s iconic Carousel Bar in the French Quarter, Francois Frankie features a rotating bar (so gentle, you’ll barely even notice you’re moving until you’re 180 degrees from where you started) decked out like a golden carousel, with lights, mirrors, and paintings.

Chef Mike Sheerin’s food menu skews traditional, with French and American dishes like foie gras with confit cherries and a truffled mac and cheese. The cocktail list follows suit — you’ll find mostly whiskey-based classics, like a Manhattan and Boulevardier. If you’ve been to Carousel Bar, you’ve surely sipped one (at least — who can keep track in the French Quarter?) rye and Cognac-based Vieux Carré, a drink invented at the hotel, and you’ll find it on the cocktail list here, along with another New Orleans favorite, the French 75. Its Loop location means Francois Frankie attracts an after-work crowd, so though it’s a little more buttoned-up than its French Quarter inspiration, it’s still an escape from the staid Loop cocktail scene.